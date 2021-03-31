Liga MX: William Da Silva, former Club Toluca, is presented as a reinforcement of Sao Paulo

After eight years in Liga MX, midfielder William Da Silva has left Mexican soccer to return to Brazil to become the new reinforcement of Sao Paulo in the midst of the 2020-2021 season.

Through Twitter, the São Paulo team welcomed the Brazilian midfielder who has signed a contract until the end of this season in the Brazilian league, having his first official training with the team.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Raoul Ortiz places Hirving Lozano above the stars of the United States

“São Paulo continues to strengthen itself for the 2021 season, and this Tuesday (30) the arrival of another contract was agreed: the experienced midfielder William, 34, who was in Mexican football and signed a contract until the end of the season. with the possibility of renewal for one more year, “says the statement.

With this, the midfielder William Da Silva will have his first experience defending the colors of Sao Paulo in the first team, after being a member of that institution in his training stage.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino praises the level of Diego Lainez and Efraín Álvarez