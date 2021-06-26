Liga MX: Will Rodrigo Aguirre leave Necaxa for the Apertura 2021?

The Rayos del Necaxa continue to prepare and arm themselves for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League between the ups, downs and some doubts and among them was the continuity of the Uruguayan player Rodrigo Aguirre that everything seems to indicate that he will stay despite doubts and the bad Clausura 2021 that he made

According to what was revealed with Sergio Chávez, Rodrigo Aguirre will continue with Necaxa for the next tournament after the uncertainties of the player himself and the club after his performance in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League where neither party ended up very satisfied .

“It seems that finally Rodrigo Aguirre will stay in @ClubNecaxa after what is said about his departure. With a complete preseason and being from the first game of the tournament he will surely do well in this tournament with the rays. “, He pointed out.

Aguirre, 26, has a contract with Necaxa until the end of 2021 since he is on loan from the Quito League where it is very likely that he will return since if he does not make a great tournament with the Rayos, they will not lift a finger so that stay longer.

The Uruguayan forward has only played six games with Necaxa in Liga MX and was unable to score goals or provide assists.

