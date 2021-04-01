Liga MX will reinforce sanitary protocols for the resumption of Clausura 2021

Activity in the Clausura 2021 Tournament will resume this weekend, after the stoppage for the FIFA Date, on a day where Liga MX will pay special attention to strengthening health protocols.

Through an official statement, the MX League reported that several managers met this Wednesday, March 31 with Mikel Arriola, CEO, to discuss the measures to be taken, one of the most important being the application of PCR tests to the players, taking special care with those who participated with their national teams.

Also read: Liga MX: Ayrton Preciado could return with Santos Laguna against Chivas

“It should be noted that one of the points with the greatest emphasis is the test application strategy prior to Matchday 13, which takes on special relevance after some players had activity with their respective national teams or a brief break from work with their Clubs. . The tests, of antigens or PCR, according to particular cases, will be carried out based on the competition calendar of all the Clubs and the return of the footballers “

Another of the points that were touched on was the reopening of several stadiums on this Date 13, for which the clubs, in conjunction with Liga MX, must implement the protocols established by the Ministry of Health to guarantee the safety of all those present. .

“On the other hand, through the Directorate of Security and Commissioners of the MX LIGA, headed by Héctor Canchola, the Health Protocols agreed with the Federal Ministry of Health for the return of fans to the stadiums have been reinforced, since On Day 13 of the LIGA BBVA MX, after the approval of local health authorities, some stadiums will open their doors to the public with limited capacity and under all health measures. “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: