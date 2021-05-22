Liga MX: Why didn’t Miguel Herrera go to Europe? The Louse confesses it

Miguel el Piojo Herrera did not have a team for a semester, the same time that the long-awaited proposal to direct in the Old continent, now the UANL Tigers strategist will have to wait for his chance to go to Europe.

“One is excited about the possibility of going to Europe, but while I was out of work, the opportunity that I would have wanted did not come. Maybe doing things well there is an important opportunity and we will analyze it later, but now my head is Tigres and giving the results that are demanded here, “he mentioned for Fox Sports.

On the squad he will have with the royal team, the Louse asked that almost all the players stay.

“I’m going to keep 90 percent of the squad or more, because it’s a great squad. The Tuca structured a great establishment and it is necessary to take advantage of it. It must be recognized that an extraordinary job was done, that there are very good players and that in due course they will be replaced because it is obvious and age is accumulating and natural changes come. But at this moment I want to keep almost the entire squad to be able to structure a team that plays very differently from what Tuca did and that working can be achieved, “he added.

