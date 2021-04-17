Liga MX: Why can’t Cruz Azul be champion? Carlos Hermosillo reveals it

Within the framework of Classic Young between the Eagles of America and Cruz Azul, Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image, who played with both shirts, spoke about the problem that the Machine has to specify the great seasons it has done with the title of the MX League.

“Cruz Azul’s problem is many things, one of them is poor planning in the restructuring of a team, where they have not given continuity to a squad, but fundamentally there are times when I always say that when important games arrive, they don’t the names appear. I believe that bad planning is combined and the other is a psychological issue and of luck, “Hermosillo commented exclusively for MARCA Claro MVS.

Hermosillo spoke about the sensations that the Young Classic leaves him, where both teams arrive as leaders of the General Table of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

“Because of the morbid it is the most important match of the tournament, because if you told me that the classification is going to be played, I agree, but the two are already classified and undefeated. If America does not take those three points off the table we would be talking that he has not lost in several games, they are two teams that are attractive. “

“A team that qualified so early, normally tends to slacken, and at that moment the work of a coach is essential. Cruz Azul carries the burden of being champion, people want the championship.”

