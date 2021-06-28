Liga MX: When will Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti retire as technical director?

After putting an end to his third stage as technical director of the Tigres de la UANL, many Liga MX fans thought that the retirement of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti It was very close to materializing, since the Brazilian himself had left some winks to that possibility, but the controversial strategist decided to venture into the Braves project of FC Juárez.

With 67 years of age and 31 years directing in the Mexican Soccer continuously, the Tuca ferretti He already outlines how and when his retirement from the bench will be, because although he does not have an exact date to leave this career, he is clear that he will do so when he loses the passion with which he does his job.

Also read: In Shakira style, Norma Palafox delights her fans with daring dance at the Exatlon

In an interview for the newspaper Récord, Ferretti assured that in three more years he will have to do an examination of conscience to determine whether or not it is feasible to continue with his career, although it will only be the dedication with which he performs his work that will end up making a difference in this decision.

“One is not eternal, but if I could put a deadline, I would tell you that I would like to perhaps direct another three years, I think, and after three years there I will take a chance to sit down with myself to see if it is worth to continue or not, “he commented.

Ferretti took on a tremendous challenge as helmsman of the FC Juárez braves, a team that has failed to appear in the First Division after breaking into Liga MX by buying the franchise that represented the Lobos Buap a few seasons ago.

The team has fought against relegation problems and, although for now there is no risk of losing the category, the frontiersmen were already penalized for being in the last places of the quotient table.

Ferretti does not ignore this panorama, because even with Tigres, before raising them in their golden age, Tuca managed to recover them from their percentage problems, the same situation that he had managed to eradicate in his time at the UNAM Pumas, leaving league titles in both institutions.

Read also: Euro 2021: Qualified for the Quarter-Finals; the crosses at the moment

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT