Liga MX: Werevertumorro is ‘upset’ after Puebla victory and leaves message to Ormeño

Werevertumorro, youtuber and fan of Club América, celebrated with all the victory of La Franja del Puebla against the Rojinegros del Atlas in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, leaving a message for Santiago Ormeño.

In his social networks, Werevertumorro published a video where he shouted with all the pass from Puebla to the semifinals after beating Atlas, ensuring that Ormeño is his favorite Peruvian.

Read also: Video: Goals by Bryan Angulo and Alexis Canelo in Cruz Azul vs Toluca

“History here eh! My favorite Peruvian @santorme @ClubPueblaMX. ”, Werever posted on Twitter after the end of the match where Puebla returned to the semifinals of the Liga MX of the Clausura 2021.

It should be noted that this could be Ormeño’s last season with Puebla, since Grupo Pachuca would have closed the player’s pass and agreed everything with the Puebla board.

Santiago Ormeño has had a great tournament with Puebla that qualified for the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX where he has scored nine goals in 19 games.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content