Liga MX: Víctor Osimhen, why do you have the UNAM Pumas jersey?

Tremendous uproar caused in the Mexican fans by the forward of the Napoli, Victor Osimhen, especially with the fans of the Pumas de la UNAM, as the Italian squad’s top scorer posted a photo training with the Liga MX team shirt.

Although it was not a wink of a possible signing as a reinforcement for the Apertura, the photograph of the Nigeran caused a furor among the university fans, as no one managed to find the ‘connect’ between Osimhen and the UNAM Pumas.

The Nigerian is enjoying his vacation, so personal practice allowed him to wear a different outfit from Napoli.

Why did you pose with the Pumas de la UNAM shirt?

Although it is only a speculation, it is likely that the Pumas jersey came through Hirving Lozano, as Chucky has a brother playing for the UNAM Pumas, midfielder Bryan Mauricio Lozano Bahena, who plays for the subsidiary of the University students in the Liga de Expansión MX.

The Nigerian is one of the most attractive players in the Italian Serie A leg market, priced at 50 million euros and a couple of years ago he was in the orbit of FC Barcelona, ​​who had seen him as a generational replacement for Luis Suarez.

