Liga MX: Víctor Derbez, the nephew of Eugenio Derbez played by the Diablos del Toluca

Eugenio Derbez, famous Mexican actor, bragged to his nephew Víctor Derbez, player of the Red Devils of Toluca, who is one of the best players in his category, the Sub 17. In social networks, Derbez showed the gift that Víctor gave him and showed one of his goals.

Louis Víctor Estrada Derbez Benavente, 18, plays as a midfielder for the Basic Forces of Toluca.

Estrada Derbez has played with the Devils since the Under 15 and this tournament, with the Under 17, has played 6 games, two as a starter, accumulating 204 minutes.

Eugenio, in networks, showed one of the goals of Víctor Derbez. “I have a soccer nephew, he plays in Toluca and he’s a Crack.” Wrote the famous actor.

Given this, Toluca sent a message to Eugenio Derbez: “Thank you for supporting our basic forces Eugenio! The color red is much better for you. Hug on goal.

