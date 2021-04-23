Liga MX: Víctor Dávila wants to be Club León’s top scorer

Forward Víctor Dávila acknowledged on Thursday that he must improve to become the benchmark in the attack of León, sixth place in the Clausura tournament of Mexican football.

“You can always give more, I have five goals and I can be the team’s scorer. All my teammates and the coaching staff have given me confidence and that helps me to join the team, but I must have a self-analysis because I can improve in many aspects “, he said at a press conference.

Dávila, 23, signed for the León in this Clausura and in his first tournament he has scored five goals and is the current champion’s top scorer together with the Ecuadorian Ángel Mena.

Despite the fact that the Chilean is one goal away from equaling his best record in a first round in Mexico, he stressed that he needs to be more regular on the pitch to be a decisive factor in León.

“Scoring gives confidence, but you can always give more. I hope to join the team to go in search of the championship,” added the native of Iquique.

The former Huachipato footballer of his country celebrated Monterrey’s defeat by 1-2 against Guadalajara last Wednesday, as that result keeps León alive in his goal of entering the Clausura quarterfinals directly.

“Yesterday’s result was spectacular, it is what we expected. The illusion (of qualifying for the quarterfinals) is intact, it depends on us,” he said.

In the absence of two games in the Clausura regular phase, León is in sixth place in the standings with 23 points, two units away from tying Monterrey in fourth place, the last place in the table that gives access to the quarter finals.

El León and Dávila will visit Mazatlán this Friday on the penultimate day of the first phase of the Clausura. The Chilean said that the Mexican Pacific team, with an irregular performance in the Clausura, will be a difficult rival.

“Mazatlán will be a complicated rival because they are in the fight to qualify for the playoffs. We will do it for ourselves rather than worry about the rival. We will seek to go out and win with our game,” concluded the South American.