Liga MX: Víctor Dávila assures that the good moment that León is going through is no coincidence

The Chilean footballer Victor Davila Club León in the MX League, stressed that the moment that his team is living is not by chance and they must capitalize on it with a victory against the Mazatlan FC, within day 16 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

We have to do our thing, keep winning, go for the Mazatlán result. We should take advantage of the good time we are having as a team, it is not a coincidence, “said Víctor Dávila.

The forward spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he stressed that the moment his team is currently going through, they should take advantage of it to go for the result as a visitor to the Kraken that puts them fully into the fight for the league.

Víctor Dávila was accurate in his comment, assuring that his good run is not due to chance, since it is a well-armed and well-worked team, as demonstrated by the previous tournament that won the championship against Pumas.

