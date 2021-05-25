Liga MX: Vicente Poggi and his first words as a reinforcement of Club Necaxa

The midfielder Vicente Poggi has become the first signing of the Rayos del Necaxa ahead of the start of the preseason of the institution heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The 18-year-old Uruguayan midfielder has reported to the hydrocálido team’s camp to join the work with the rest of his teammates and the coach Guillermo Vazquez, addressing the fans with an emotional message spread on social networks.

“Hello necaxista fans here Vicente Poggi because I have arrived warm, knowing the club and soon to be able to support this institution in the best way,” he said.

It should be noted that the midfielder Vicente Poggi will live his first experience in the MX League defending the colors of the Rayos del Necaxa, after a soldier with the team of Defender Sporting of soccer in Uruguay.

