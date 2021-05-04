Liga MX: Vanessa Huppenkothen harangue Pachuca for the Repechage vs Chivas

Vanessa Huppenkothen, ESPN communicator, showed all her support to the Tuzos del Pachuca, his team in the MX League, heading to the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 against the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium, where he also gave his favorites for each of the keys of the repechage.

Huppenkothen, in his official Twitter account, revealed his candidates to qualify for the Liguilla in the Repechage phase, where he assured that Pachuca eliminated Chivas, León against Toluca, Tigres against Atlas and Santos al Querétaro.

“For the repechage I go with Tigres, Santos, León and my super TUZOS! You? ”, Expressed the ESPN presenter on social networks.

The Pachuca and Chivas match looks to be the most even of the Repechage, because of how the two teams closed the tournament and why in the regular phase, the Tuzos were able to sentence the Flock being the coleros at that time of the season.

Chivas reaches the play-off as ninth in the standings by adding 23 units, while Pachuca is eighth with the same points but better goal difference.

