Liga MX: UPDATED scoring table for Clausura 2021: date 12 | Toluca | Chivas | Club America | Monterrey | Blue Cross

This Monday closed day 12 of the 2021 Guardians Clausura Tournament of the MX League, with a good average of 21 goals in eight games, without having played the game between Chivas and Monterrey. Blue Cross continues as the sole leader of the contest after his victory against Atlas, while America club appears as the immediate pursuer after his victory against Mazatlán.

Refering to individual scoring table, we can see that Alexis Canelo returned to lead alone with nine goals after his goal with Toluca against Puebla. For its part, Rogelio Funes Mori de Monterrey continues with eight targets although with a pending game, and Nicolas Ibáñez (Atlético de San Luis) continues in the same line since they could not score on this date.

With seven annotations appears Santiago Ormeño (Puebla), who returned to add in his personal account this Sunday against Toluca. And further back, several elements with six goals.

Goal table of the Guardians 2021 of Liga MX

With six annotations appear Jose Juan Macías (Chivas), who also didn’t see action this weekend; Angel Sepúlveda (Querétaro), who did not add to Xolos; Fidel Martinez (Tijuana), with two converts against Gallos Blancos, and Henry Martin (América), who comes from two in the National Classic and did not score this day.

With five goals converted appears Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul) after his two goals against Atlas; while with four follow elements like Nicolas Lopez (Tigres UANL); Victor Davila (Leon) and Dario Lezcano (FC Juárez).