Liga MX: Two foreigners would be the first casualties of Toluca for the Apertura 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca, a team that is seventh in the General Classification of the Guardians 2021, is already analyzing the future of some of its players and two foreigners would be the main candidates to leave for the next tournament.

Joao Silver and Pablo Lopez, who arrived for the 2020 Guardians, have not had the expected prominence and their loans would not be renewed.

Pablo López, who arrived as the natural substitute for Leo Fernández, has only played 145 since his arrival in 2020 and this semester, accumulates only 26 in two games.

I am disappointed with the null impact that Pablo López has had in Mexico, in Defensor Sporting it was Messi. The party is for its drag since I do not see Joao Plata in the bank of Toluca. – Carlos Xavier Argüello (@CarlosXArguello) April 5, 2021

For his part, Joao Plata, a player who arrived with a bomb transfer sign, accumulates 151 minutes played in 8 games this tournament and none of them as a starter.

Both players end their contract this summer and would be returning to Defensor Sporting and Real Salt Lake, teams to which they belong.

