Liga MX: TV Azteca has a new ‘reinforcement’; an old acquaintance returns to the narrative

The sportscaster Paco González, who had been working for Multimedios Channel 6, will return to TV Azteca as a narrator, after three years away from Televisora ​​del Ajusco; This was announced by David Medrano himself on his social networks.

Paco González left TV Azteca in 2018 and after entering Boxing for the Space channel, he arrived at Multimedios where he returned to narrate the MX League in Chivas matches.

Now, González will return to the microphones of Azteca in Puebla vs Mazatlán on Matchday 14, where he will be accompanied by David himself, Zague, Álvaro López Sordo and more.

“Because you asked, Uncle Paco returns. @Pacogonzaleztv”. Wrote journalist David Medrano.

Paco González is one of the most iconic storytellers that TV Azteca has had, along with Christian Martinoli, Jesús Humberto López and Emili Fernando Alonso.

