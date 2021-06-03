Liga MX: Tuca Ferretti’s first words as Bravos coach

The former technical director of the UANL Tigres, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, was introduced as the new coach of the Bravos de Juárez and upon his arrival, promised to move the team away from the lower zone of the percentage table and fight for the title of Liga MX.

Bravos had a bad Guardians 2021 tournament, which is why Tuca acknowledged that it will be difficult but only a matter of time to take Bravos to the top.

“We are evaluating the squad, naturally the last tournament was not good but not everything is bad. There are many things to rescue.” Ferretti said. “Work, dedication, honesty and seeking the goal that they have set for me is what I can commit to. I work so that we are all satisfied with the result.”

About the quarry, Tuca recognized that it will be of great importance for young people, as he promised that he will give them the opportunity

“Dreaming costs nothing, achieving costs a lot. Naturally no one is unaware of the team’s situation. The objective is to get the club away from the uncomfortable situation that presents itself as soon as possible (quotient)”. – Tuca Ferretti in his presentation as DT of @fcjuarezoficial. pic.twitter.com/jyToCj9gk1 – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) June 3, 2021

“Young people will have a chance, but those who have the ability. I am among the top 3 technicians who have made their debut”.

