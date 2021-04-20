Liga MX: Tuca Ferretti’s condition to renew with the UANL Tigres

Ricardo El ‘Tuca’ Ferretti you have not yet decided your future in the League MX and its continuity with Tigers from the UANL It is not at all safe, because he has not renewed his contractual relationship with the Felino team and contrary to what was believed, it is he who has the negotiation on pause.

According to Marca Claro, Tuca Ferretti’s contract extension has not been renewed due to a small clause that the technician would not have liked, so he seeks to improve conditions.

According to the source, the new contract offered to Ferretti would have a clause in which it would be determined that the technician’s performance is constantly being evaluated to determine if he continues with the team.

️ Press conference on April 19, with our DT Ricardo Ferretti. # PerfilTigre #EstoEsTigres – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) April 19, 2021

This part would have been fully understood by Ricardo Ferretti, however, the part that he did not like is that, in case of dispensing with it, Tigres will not be obliged to pay a settlement to the coach.

The same source tells that Tigres will give in to this request from Ferretti and there should be no more problems to renew his contract.