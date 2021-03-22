Liga MX transfers: Toluca forced León to erase Emmanuel Gigliotti

After having been one of the most important footballers in Lion to get the title of Guard1anes 2020 of the MX League, Emmanuel Gigliotti began to lose ground in the team. And it is that, after twelve days of this semester, the technical decision of Ignacio Ambriz.

The Argentine forward only recorded 309 minutes in Guard1anes 2021. He was a starter in the games against Pachuca, Atlético de San Luis and Puebla, and, also adding the times he entered as a revulsive, he gave the present in seven games with the Guanajuato team. What is the reason for their low participation?

For the meeting before Santos Laguna, corresponding to the twelfth date, the Puma was not summoned to make the trip. And although many imagined that their absences would have to do with sports issues, Everything was clarified by Diana Mac, the journalist of “Online with La Fiera”.









In case of adding more minutes in the current championship, the León management would be obliged to make use of the purchase option that was established at the time of obtaining the loan from Emmanuel Gigliotti. Yes, in other words, a clause imposed by Toluca is “hanging” the South American in his club.

With this move, those of Guanajuato would make it clear that their intention would not be to buy the Argentine’s letter at the beginning of the transfer market. Thus, everything could lead to his return to the Mexican institution.