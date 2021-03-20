Liga MX transfers: Robert Dante Siboldi can return to direct in Mexico | Cruz Azul | Athletic San Luis

Robert Dante Siboldi was one more victim of all the pressures that have been absorbing Blue Cross for years: he had huge games and played a very good role in general, but failed in the defining moments.

The defeat by 4 to 0 against Pumas in the semi-finals of the last tournament after having won by the same result in the first leg (he was eliminated because he was in a worse position in the standings) sentenced him. It wasn’t just the bulky fall, but the shapes …

Already with a different reality, but with The Machine once again dominating the regular phase, the strategist could return to direct in the Liga MX: is one of the most feasible options for the directive Athletic of San Luis.

During the transmission of the game between Necaxa and Juárez, the journalist David Medrano revealed that the Uruguayan could replace Leonel Rocco, who could be dismissed if the Potosí team fails to beat Pumas for matchday 12 of Guard1anes 2021.

The Rojiblancos are not only fighting for a place in the Liguilla, but they are also looking askance at the percentage table to avoid the fine that the one who finishes in last place must pay.