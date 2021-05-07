Liga MX: Tomás Boy sends a letter to Mazatlán so he can find DT

Mazatlán FC and Thomas Boy ended their relationship after the Pacific set failed to qualify for the Big Mexican Soccer Party, despite the fact that the Chief removed the Gunners from the bottom of the Percentual, the board and he did not reach an economic agreement

The whole of the Pacific is looking for its new strategist, after several rumors, Ricardo Salinas, refused arrival Ricardo Ferretti, so Chief Boy himself tried to advise him after being questioned by his former teammates ESPN.

“Well, recommending is not that simple, that’s why managers sometimes have so many problems finding the ideal technical director, a coach and his manager must always go to the same place, have the same goals and the same support and I think you are stages have been very good for the board, hopefully they find and make the right decision “

“This team will continue to battle in the same places where it has been, although it is a little far away, and this next season, it is very close to the other teams that are not going to leave either, they already realized what happened so they are going to improve, then, I do not recommend; He has to be a very intelligent coach, who knows that he plays in a port.

The Boss left Mazatlan after leading 21 matches, winning 8 matches, 3 draws and 10 setbacks, leaving the Pácifico out of the relegation zone and close to the Repesca, so the next coach will have to do more than Boy.

Until now, it is unknown who will be the new Mazatlan strategist, however, there is a wide variety of technicians, who are available so far, so the board must evaluate the candidates well.

