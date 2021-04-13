Liga MX: Tomás Boy grows with the comeback of Mazatlán FC vs Xolos Tijuana

Mazatlan FC came from behind in the match against the Xolos from Tijuana on matchday 14 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura and was able to overcome a 2-0 to turn it into a 2-3 in the last minute of the match, so his coach, Thomas Boy, He finished more than happy and proud of the character shown by his players, who are very much in the zone of Repechage on the tenth rung.

Chief Boy praised the character shown by his team, ensuring that they have adapted perfectly to the circumstances of any commitment and against Xolos he was no exception, stressing that, although it was not the best game of their team, they managed to get the comeback.

“The team knows how to adjust well to the circumstances, it has done very well, it has not been the best game, but not the worst either. They managed to come back,” said Boy.

"We entered the court cold, we had injuries to very important players during the week. The team knows how to adjust well to the circumstances, the team knows how to lift, knows how to turn around."

“Obviously we entered the court cold. I had to make some adjustments. Xolos on his court is very good and they went up on the scoreboard. Then we tied and in the end, we ran with a bit of luck,” added Tomás Boy at a press conference.

The Cañoneros coach did not forget the battle that Mazatlán FC has with the Percentage Table, where his situation was quite compromised, so this victory has come to calm things down.

“We have a separate championship with five other teams. We are fighting the issue of the quotient, the moment we overcome this we will be able to have a place among the 12 positions. They are two very important objectives,” he said.

The Sinaloans march in position 14 of the Percentage Table and need 3 points to mathematically save themselves from the penalty area, since FC Juárez has 109 units.

Mazatlán closes the tournament by welcoming Atlas and León at home, in addition to visiting Monterrey on the last day of Clausura 2021 of Liga MX.

