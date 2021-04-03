Liga MX: Tomás Boy explodes against the VAR; “We have him as an enemy”

After the defeat of Mazatlan FC before him Puebla the strategist Tomás Boy considered that this was due to the errors of the refereeing, this after the expulsion of Nicolas Vikonis that left his team at a disadvantage.

“My team went ahead on the scoreboard, it was dominating tremendously. We make very few mistakes, but they are huge mistakes that have cost us. In that error, the penalty is given, there is a draw and then much more difficult conditions are created to work in the second half ”, he declared in a conference.

Boy considered that the VAR is against his team, since he pointed out a couple of plays that deserved review and even caution, but were not even reviewed by the refereeing body.

“There are two very doubtful plays, a very clear hand from one of the opponents that the referee did not deign, nor the VAR, we have the VAR as an enemy, they do not review that play and then there is an incredible foul for Israel Jiménez that is a direct expulsion , the referee didn’t want to do anything, “he said.

“Playing with 10 men is not that easy, it was not enough for us to improve, the game ends when my player is sent off. There is nothing to say, we have to get over it. Puebla won well, they took advantage of the circumstances and we have to recover from this because we have a very strong visit against Xolos, “he said.

