Liga MX: Tomás Boy assures that Mazatlán FC deserved more against Atlas

The technical director of Mazatlan FC, Thomas Boy He admitted that he had specific errors against Atlas on matchday 15 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura, however he acknowledged that Diego Cocca’s Rojinegros came out to cut his football with an “annoying” style.

“Atlas worked a lot cutting the circuits, we were very erratic in the few possibilities we generated, very well in direct play, the game was prepared to be that way, Atlas has an annoying style, to overcome them we would have to be finer.

Also read: Chivas: Filtered list of transferable Guadalajara; there will be clean in the flock

Despite that, the Cañoneros strategist assured that the draw against Atlas does not convince him, because in his opinion Mazatlán FC played better.

“In some lapses we create the clearest opportunities, we are not implacable and I think the team did not recover physically from the previous game, in any case the effort is good, the result does not convince me, we did things a little better than them” , said Tomás Boy after the match that ended tied 0-0.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content