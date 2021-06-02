Liga MX: Tomás Alarcón sounds like a possible reinforcement for Club León

The Chilean footballer Tomás Alarcón of the set of O’Higgins of his country, it sounds like a possible reinforcement of Club León in the MX League, to get to the team of Ariel holan for the next Guardians Tournament 2021.

According to information from the sports journalist César Luis Merlo of TyC Sports, the board of the Panzas Verdes has already had negotiations with the Chilean team, in search of obtaining the services of the national team.

This 22-year-old containment midfielder is considered a promise of Chilean football, getting offers from teams like Colo Colo from his country, but without convincing the O’Higgins board of directors.

Tomás Alarcón would have a price of 2.5 million dollars for his pass, so he would come to compete in his position against the Argentine Santiago Colombatto who arrived just the previous season at the Panzas Verdes.

