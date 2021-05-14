Liga MX: Toluca will seek disqualification of Luis Romo due to Rigonato fracture

The Red Devils of Toluca won the first leg match of the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX before The Machine Blue Cross in a game where the Brazilian defender was injured, Diego Rigonnato Rodríguez, who suffered a blow in a play where he played an aerial ball with the cement midfielder, Luis Romo.

On the play, Romo ‘left’ his arm at the level of Rigonato’s face, who resulted with a nose fracture, for which the Return match at the Azteca Stadium and possibly the remainder of the Liguilla, so the scarlet directive would ask for a disqualification for the Cruz Azul player.

According to information revealed by the TUDN journalist, Ignacio Alba, the scarlet team is analyzing a protest to request the disqualification of Luis Romo for the Vuelta match this Saturday at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

The board of @TolucaFC analyzes filing a protest for the broken nose suffered by Diego Rigonato in the play with Luis Romo who could be disqualified. @TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA – Ignacio Alva D. (@nachoalva) May 13, 2021

What does the regulation say?

The sanctions regulations stipulate the elements to be considered to sanction the offending player and seek his disqualification.

a) The injured Player’s Club doctor must verify that the recovery time is greater than 15 days.

b) The Club of the injured player must send to the Disciplinary Committee and to the Club of the player who caused the injury, the medical file containing all the studies carried out on the injured player and their interpretations.

c) Once the Disciplinary Commission has the injured player’s clinical file, it must be transferred to the Club of the player who caused the injury in order to provide the evidence and / or arguments, as well as the medical evaluation that it deems appropriate.

d) If deemed necessary, the Disciplinary Committee will appoint an independent doctor to examine the injured Player and issue the corresponding diagnosis.

