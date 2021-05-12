Liga MX: Toluca has a dilemma in goal for the next tournament; Luis García could lose ownership

A few days ago, several media pointed out that one of the positions analyzed by the technical body of Toluca It is to reinforce in the goal, since both Luis García and Alfredo Saldívar have not completely convinced the board of directors and Hernán Cristante.

However, the great performance of Luis Garcia against the Léon Club, he has caused ‘Los Diablos Rojos’ to find themselves in a dilemma. According to the ‘Filtered Touch’ column, the scarlet box has two options.

Also read: Club América: Carlos Reinoso launches warning to the Eagles vs Pachuca

The first, as already mentioned, is Gil Alcala; However, Gallos wants to retain him, but the second, is a surprise to many, it is about Nicolas Vikonis, Mazatlán FC goalkeeper.

Also read: Chivas: The reason why Víctor Manuel Vucetich will continue as coach at Guadalajara

The source reveals that, in the event that either of the two arrives, there will be a sacrifice, which at this time would be Alfredo Saldívar. The question is whether Garcia will return to the bench or will they rotate under the three posts.