Liga MX: Toluca FC would have its new striker tied up for Apertura 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca continue to strengthen themselves for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament and they would already have their new striker, who would be arriving in the MX League from nothing less than the Turkish Super League.

According to information from the ESPN journalist, Mac Reséndiz, the 25-year-old Paraguayan attacker, Braian José Samudio, would be practically tied up with the Red Devils to be their new reinforcement.

“The Paraguayan forward, Braian José Samudio, will arrive at Toluca. He comes from Caykur Rizespor of the Turkish Super League “

Born from the União Barbarense, from Brazil, Braian Samudio went through Boa Esporte and Guaraní, to be signed by Caykur Rizespor from Turkey in 2017.

In the last campaign, Samudio played a total of 37 league games, in which he scored eight goals and gave four assists. In addition, he played two Cup games, in which he got a goal and an assist.

