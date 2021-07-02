Liga MX: Toluca FC would consider having a subsidiary team in Liga de Expansión MX

The Red Devils of Toluca continue in their preparation for the next 2021 Opening of the MX League, and although everything is focused on the assembly of Hernán Cristante’s squad for the start of the competition, the ‘scarlet’ team would have thought of having a affiliate team in the Expansion League MX.

According to information revealed by Juan Carlos Cartagena, Toluca would have thought of having a subsidiary team in the MX Expansion League in order to give opportunities to its young players, to test foreigners and give a utility especially to the homegrown players. to see if later it has level to the first team in Liga MX, and could be called Atlético Mexiquense.

As detailed in the information, this ideal in the Red Devils squad would only be a thought on the part of the board that believes that it would not be a bad thing to have that base or seedbed for young players who later want to take the step to the First Division with Toluca.

Especially thinking about the business issue, for Toluca a second division is not profitable and they believe that in the third, it is not a measurable showcase for the youth of the quarry to define their little or a lot of quality.

At the moment it is an idea that would barely be brewing in the directive of the scarlet team and facing the 2021 Opening of the Expansión MX League, for now, Toluca will remain the same and will not have a team for that division and would focus on the 2021 Opening of Liga MX.

