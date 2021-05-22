Liga MX: Toluca FC would be reinforced with Alejandro Zendejas for the 2021 Apertura

The Red Devils of Toluca are already preparing the assembly of their squad for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League and the team led by Hernán Crisitante already has some players in its sights to reinforce its squad, and one of them is Alejandro Zendejas, footballer of the Rayos del Necaxa.

According to information from Erick López of TUDN, Toluca would have already launched an economic offer to Necaxa for Zendejas and the Rayos would already be analyzing the offer and if it is viable so that this transfer can be finalized in the future.

“The @TolucaFC has launched an economic offer for @ AlexZendejas8 the directive of @ClubNecaxa analyzes the proposal. The Olympic team could be one of the summer signings for the Red Devils. ”, López revealed in his networks.

In the 2021 Clausura of the MX League with Necaxa, Alejandro Zendejas played every game, managing to score two goals playing 99% of the minutes, being an indispensable footballer for the Rayos despite the bad season.

It should be remembered that the Rayos del Necaxa had a Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League to forget, last place in the general table, with a change of coach and with a series of players who did not respond and have already left the club.

