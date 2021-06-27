Liga MX: Toluca FC will present two more reinforcements for Apertura 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca continue to prepare for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League and do not close the door to more arrivals to the team, since they intend to present two reinforcements prior to the start of the new championship after being eliminated in quarterfinals of the last Clausura 2021.

According to information revealed by Juan Carlos Cartagena of TUDN, Toluca wants two more reinforcements for Apertura 2021, especially in order to strengthen the defense, which was an area of ​​the field where they believe that the team suffered a lot and for Therefore Hernán Cristante wants an experienced defender.

Also read: Rayados de Monterrey: Dorlan Pabon will terminate his contract and will be dismissed for the Apertura 2021

As detailed in the information, in addition to the defense with experience, hierarchy and with a journey, Toluca wants an attacking player to help Rubens Sambueza in the football generation so that the Devils do not depend so much on a single footballer.

“If there will be higher for Toluca. There will be two players and in the next week the names will be announced that will be a central defender and a player with offensive characteristics who will give a hand to Rubens Sambueza. ”, He said.

For now, Toluca renewed Raúl the ‘Dedos’ López and has signed the Paraguayan Brian Samudio who is playing the Copa América with Paraguay and in turn managed to keep Rubens Sambueza on the squad, but the arrival of more footballers is expected .

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content