Liga MX: Toluca FC will lose one of its ‘jewels’ for AP21; Cristante despised him

The Red Devils of Toluca are in the construction phase for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, where they would let several players from the squad leave and one of those would be the Mexican striker Paolo Yirizar 23 years old that will not be taken into account by Hernán Cristante.

According to information revealed by Blanca Ríos, Paolo Yrizar does not enter into Toluca’s plans for the next tournament so he will leave the Red Devils and join the possible casualties of Raúl ‘Dedos’ López and Michael Estrada, who would also leave the Scarlet club but for other reasons.

“Get off in #Toluca. Paolo Yrizar will no longer continue with those of Hernán Cristante. The player did not find a place for # AP2021. ”, Revealed Ríos in his networks.

Paolo Yrizar played eight games with Toluca in the current Clausura 2021, counting a total of 335 minutes in which he failed to score a goal or give assists.

This performance caused Hernán Cristante to not consider him for the following season in the ranks of Toluca, so the Diablos team will be reinforced up front with other players.

For his part, Raúl ‘Dedos’ López will leave Toluca since his contract ends in June and the Scarlets have not shown interest in renewing it, while Michael Estrada would have an important offer from Boca Juniors.

