Liga MX: Toluca FC will have an important loss for the match against Club América

The Red Devils of Toluca will not be able to count on the Brazilian defender Diego Rigonatto for the match of day 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Club América on the Nemesio Diez court, after he was sent off in the final part of the match against Santos Laguna three for one at TSM.

The ‘Ghost’ Suárez, through his social networks, reported that Toluca will not be able to count on Rigonatto for the match against America on matchday 16 at Nemesio Diez due to his expulsion, so Hernán Cristante will have to make movements in the defensive zone to rearrange his team.

By not being able to count on Rigonatto, Toluca will most likely have to play with Haret Ortega as the starter, America’s youth squad and with Jorge Torres Nilo on the left for that game, so Cristante will make changes to have a safe and reliable defense.

That indicates that he will have to modify his defense by putting Torres Nilo on the left back and Hared on the center. – ignacio suarez (@fantasmasuarez) April 19, 2021

Diego Rigonato has played 14 games in this 2021 Clausura of the MX League with Toluca, where in all of them he has started and has played 98% of the minutes, scoring a goal and giving an assist.

