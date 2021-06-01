Liga MX: Toluca FC will have an important loss for the Apertura 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca will not take into account the Mexican midfielder Kevin Escamilla for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, because he is not to the liking of Hernán Cristante and would not be part of the squad for the next tournament.

According to information revealed by Alan Cedeño, Kevin Escamilla will not continue in Toluca, since he does not enter into the institution’s plans and therefore will no longer continue in the club, so they are already looking for a team in the MX League.

“Kevin Escamilla does not enter into plans with the red devils, new challenges will come for him,” revealed Cdeño on his social networks.

According to the Transfermarkt portal, Escamilla played this season with Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, a club where he was on loan from Toluca, 15 games where he gave an assist accounting for 54% of the minutes.

Kevin Escamilla will return to Toluca after his loan with Querétaro but will leave the Red Devils since he does not enter into future plans of the team for the following seasons.

