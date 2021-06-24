Liga MX: Toluca FC was close to reinforcing with Luis Fernando Díaz

Luis Fernando Diaz, winger selected by the Colombian squad for the Copa América and author of a Chilean goal against the Brazilian National Team, was very close to reinforcing the Red Devils of Toluca in the MX League, two years ago but for one reason or another , He did not come to the scarlet club to play in Mexican soccer.

As revealed by El ‘Fantasma’ Suárez, Toluca was very close to signing the Colombian winger, current Porto player, who scored a Chilean goal on this day of the Copa América against Brazil, although he did not explain why he did not finish giving his signing for the Devils and reaching Mexican football.

“And to think that this lefty and tall Colombian was close to coming to @TolucaFC 2 years ago …”, revealed the ‘Fantasma Suárez on his social networks.

Luis Díaz got all the eyes of the present day because he scored a great goal from Chile in the match of day 3 of the Copa América between Colombia and Brazil.

At minute 10 of the first half, after a great center from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, a footballer for Juventus Turin, he took the ball from the right wing and sent a serve that “Lucho” Díaz finished off in an incredible way with a scissors, to score a goal .

