Liga MX: Toluca FC pays tribute to fan victim of accident on Line 12

The Red Devils of Toluca sympathized with one of the victims of the accident on Line 12 of the subway in the mayor of Tláhuac, in Mexico City, where a fan of the choricero group lost his life.

Through its social networks, Chorizo ​​Power dedicated a message to Immer del Águila Pineda, who was one of the 24 victims of the accident in CDMX, where part of Line 12 collapsed.

“The Board of Directors, Coaching Staff, Players and Administrative Staff of Deportivo Toluca Futbol Club deeply regret the sensitive death of Immer del Águila Pineda. Who was a loyal fan of our club and unfortunately lost his life in the accident on Metro Line 12 in Mexico City. “

“Raising our prayers to God Our Lord for the eternal rest of his soul and the prompt resignation of his loved ones. Rest in peace.”

Another of the Liga MX clubs that had a similar gesture was the Cruz Azul Machine, who dedicated the pass to the semifinals of the Concachampions to a celestial fan who also lost his life in this accident.

For its part, Liga MX informed that a minute of silence will be observed in the playoff matches and in the Liga MX Femenil and Liga de Expansión MX.

