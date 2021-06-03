Liga MX: Toluca FC makes official the discharge of Emmanuel Gigliotti

The Red Devils of Toluca began with the restructuring of their squad for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament and this Thursday, June 3, they announced that Emmanuel gigliotti it will not remain part of the campus.

Through their social networks, the Red Devils confirmed the final withdrawal of the “Puma” Gigliotti, who is on loan with the Esmeraldas del León and everything indicates that he will continue with the Bajío team.

“Forward Emmanuel Gigliotti is no longer part of our team. Final discharge “

Emmanuel Gigliotti arrived as a reinforcement to the Diablos del Toluca for the Clausura 2021 and in three seasons he played a total of 27 games, in which he managed to score 9 goals (3 each season).

For the Apertura 2020, “el Puma” arrived on loan to Club León and in two tournaments accumulates a total of 21 games and 7 annotations.

