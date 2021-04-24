Liga MX: Toluca FC confirms that the game against Club América will be behind closed doors

The Red Devils of Toluca will receive the visit of the Club América Eagles this Day 16 of Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, in a meeting that will be played behind closed doors, despite the fact that the State of Mexico is close to passing the yellow traffic light of Coronavirus.

Through an official statement, Chorizo ​​Power informed its fans that they still do not have authorization from the MX League or the health authorities to reopen the Bombonera, so the duel against the Eagles this Sunday, April 25 it will be played without fans.

Likewise, Toluca asked his fans not to attend the Nemesio Diez facilities, since they must still avoid crowds of people so that no more infections occur.

“Deportivo Toluca FC informs that, in respect of the measures established by the health authorities that are in force, there will still be no access to fans in this Sunday’s match at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Thanks to the cooperation of all citizens, the State of Mexico will advance to a yellow traffic light, which will imply resuming some activities, but this will be from next Monday, so the Toluca-America meeting corresponding to Day 16 of the Guard1anes Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, will be held behind closed doors.

In this way, Toluca FC is calling on the fans not to come to the Nemesio Diez Stadium this Sunday. “

