Liga MX: Toluca FC close to closing a defender as reinforcement ‘thanks’ to Brian Samudio

The Red Devils of Toluca continue to arm themselves for the next 2021 Opening of the MX League and have already added some signings such as Ian González and the Paraguayan player Brian Samudio himself in the offensive part, and now what Hernán Cristante wants is a defender to strengthen the lower area of ​​the team.

According to information revealed by Juan Carlos Cartagena in his Plana Mayor column, that defense that Cristante wants so much for his Toluca could get it very soon ‘thanks’ to Brian Samudio himself, who has just arrived recently and who, without playing, begins. to give some benefits to the whole of the Red Devils.

As detailed in the information, Brian Samudio’s representative would have proposed a central defender to the Toluca board of directors to reinforce Hernán Cristante’s team, who wants that player yes or yes, since they believe that by improving defense, his team he will compete in a better way for the title, all this told by the Paraguayan media.

For now, the name of the defender has not been released, since the board does not want the names of the players that Toluca would be looking for or that Toluca could hire to be leaked, so that negotiations are not made more expensive.

For now, in Toluca they continue to work so that the team is structured in the best possible way and with it, they can fight hand in hand with Hernán Crisitante, for the Mexican soccer title in the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League.

