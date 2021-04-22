Liga MX: Toluca FC begins to ‘warm up’ match vs Club América with the help of Rubens Sambueza

The Red Devils of Toluca will receive a visit from Club América on the Nemesio Diez Stadium field in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, so the team led by Hernán Cristante has already begun to ‘warm up’ the duel against the Eagles.

El Toluca, through its social networks, and with the help of Rubens Sambueza, a former player for the Águilas del América, began to warm up the match they will have against those led by Santiago Solari this Sunday afternoon at the Nemesio Diez.

Toluca assured that the next match against América will be vital to avoid losing ground in their fight to stay in the playoff zone, so winning all three units will be essential.

“ this Sunday. All 3 points must stay at home! #SomosElToluca, ”said Toluca on social media with a photo of Rubens Sambueza.

At the moment, Toluca is in eighth position with 19 points, however the Devils have five games without knowing the victory, so a new setback could cause them to lose that play-off place, for its part, America is sub-leader with 35 units after his tie against Cruz Azul.

It should be remembered that Rubens Sambueza played 193 games with the Club América shirt, where he managed to score 26 goals and gave 47 assists. In this Clausura 2021 he has played 14 games with Toluca where he has scored a goal and has given up to six assists.

