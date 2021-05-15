Liga MX: Toluca FC and Xolos de Tijuana would exchange players for the 2021 Apertura

The Red Devils of Toluca are in a very advantageous position against Cruz Azul in the 2021 Clausura Liguilla of the MX League, by winning 2-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals, however, in the scarlet club they already think about the next season and they would be thinking of exchanging players with the Tijuana Xolos.

According to information from the El Rincón del Diablo program, Toluca wants to release midfielder Antonio Ríos, send him to the Xolos and thus be able to get goalkeeper Gil Alcalá who belongs to the border club.

Also read: Isabel Madow leaves nothing to the imagination with ‘spicy’ photography

As detailed in the information, in Toluca they also want to keep central Miguel Barbieri in the team, although it is difficult for them to do so despite the fact that the player wants to continue in the Red Devils club.

Antonio Ríos, in the present Clausura 2021 has only played six games accounting for 16% of the total minutes, where he has been able to give an assist, data that makes it clear that he has been a secondary player in the team led by Hernán Cristante.

It should be noted that Gil Alcalá left the Gallos Blancos after two tournaments in the First Division, playing 26 games with the Queretaro shirt.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content