Liga MX: Toluca FC and Atlas FC want Julián Quiñones de Tigres as reinforcement

The Red Devils of Toluca and the Rojinegros of Atlas want the UANL Tigres forward as reinforcement Julian Quinones ahead of the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX.

According to information revealed by Juan Carlos Cartagena, Julián Quiñones has many options to leave the Tigres, since Miguel Herrera would not have it in his plans and Toluca and Atlas are waiting for the Colombian attacker.

As detailed in the information, the Toluca is more hesitant to take him, since they do not trust much in the good behavior of Quiñones due to his indiscipline and it is more likely that he will be able to land with the Atlas.

Toluca is more interested in being able to recover Luis Quiñones, a winger they already had in the team and who would have even contacted the coaching staff to tell them that he wants to play for them for the next season.

At the moment in Tigres the priority seems to be to get rid of Julián Quiñones and with it see if they can hire another player from Miguel Herrera, who would be Orbelín Pineda from Cruz Azul.

