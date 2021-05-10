Liga MX: Toluca dismisses Ignacio Ambriz and Club León from Clausura 2021

In a game full of emotions, which had to be defined from eleven steps, after drawing 2-2, in the 90 minutes, Toluca got his pass to the League by defeating León and will face Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals
The emerald team began controlling the match, even crashed a shot into the post; However, Kevin Castañeda shot from medium distance and after a deflection from Barreiro, Rodolfo Cota failed to react in time and put the Toluca.
Also read: Club América recovers Emanuel Aguilera for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla
Before the break, a great cross from Ángel Mena to Víctor Dávila, who received in a great way and crossed the ball, scored the tying goal. For the second half, the scoring champion, Alexis Canelo, appeared after receiving a service from Sambueza, to shoot before the exit of Cota and put León ahead.
Read also. Liga MX: Florian Thauvin’s injury that worries the UANL Tigres
Despite the attempts of ‘La Fiera’, those led by Ambriz did not manage to equalize the score until the 89th minute, with a goal from Fidel Ambriz, a 17-year-old midfielder, who shot from outside the area and sent the ball to the bottom of the networks.
TOLUCA IS IN THE QUARTERS OF FINAL!
Víctor Dávila missed the definitive penalty and Toluca won the #RepechajexFOX against León, thus firing Ignacio Ambriz
Drama at its best! pic.twitter.com/aLoONsJz4s
– FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 10, 2021