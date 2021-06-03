Liga MX: Toluca board close to closing the renewal of Raúl “Dedos” López

The directive of the Red Devils of Toluca on the MX League, would be close to closing a contract renewal of the footballer Raúl “Dedos” López, for the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

According to information from the TUDN sports network, the Choriceros board of directors is practically nowhere from closing the renewal of the lateral defender who came to the club from Club Pachuca.

Raúl “Dedos” López arrived at the Red Devils for the 2020 Guardians Tournament, adding two seasons in the team and accumulating a total of 32 Liga MX matches and more than 2000 minutes on the court.

Another of the players who would be close to renewing for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament would be Rubens Sambueza, who has become an important piece of the club in recent seasons.

