Liga MX: Tlaxcala FC is reinforced with Club Pachuca striker

Tlaxcala FC, a group of the MX Expansion League, announced through its social networks the arrival of the Mexican forward Roberto Nurse from Los Tuzos del Pachuca for the next Liga MX 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Tlaxcala FC, through its official Twitter account, published an emotional video where they welcome the former Pachuca striker to the team and the MX Expansion League, highlighting his performance in the old silver division.

“The legend of the silver division dresses up as a coyote: welcome, Roberto Nurse (@negronurse). Here is your herd! ”, Published the Tlaxcala through its official social networks.

Roberto Nurse with the Tuzos del Pachuca played nine games in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, where he scored a goal playing 26% of the total minutes in the MX League.

For now, in Pachuca they have already announced the arrival of Avilés Hurtado from the Rayados de Monterrey and more reinforcements could arrive for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, although that remains to be seen.

