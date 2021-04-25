Liga MX: Tigres would request sanction for Javier Aguirre for alleged blow to Carioca

The Rayados de Monterrey coach, Javier Aguirre, spoke again at the Classic Regio this weekend, after he was involved in the fight in the final stretch of the game, as he would have punched him in face to Tigres player Rafael Carioca.

It was the minute 97 when in a play on the band, the players of Tigres and Rayados had an altercation and Aguirre, due to the proximity in his technical area, intervened between the players.

Read also: Ajax fans cheer and surrender to Edson Álvarez in celebration (VIDEO)

That would have been when Aguirre, who is seen in the television shot stretching his hand to make contact with Carioca, would have hit the player.

#TIGRES Tigres will claim Javier Aguirre’s aggression against Rafael Carioca and beware that this could proceed. Carioca’s red card is undeniable also for aggression, the Tigres player bad for unleashing a punch. pic.twitter.com/zVJSEllQ07 – Vladimir García (@VladimirGarciaG) April 25, 2021

As a result, Carioca was expelled from the match and Aguirre came out ‘intact’ in the play, but according to journalist Vladimir García, Tigres will claim Vasco’s aggression.

“Tigres will claim Javier Aguirre’s attack on Rafael Carioca and beware that this could proceed.” Wrote the journalist.

If so, Aguirre could miss the match against Mazatlán on the last day this coming Saturday.