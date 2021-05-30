Liga MX: Tigres would have received a millionaire offer from the MLS for Leo Fernández

The UANL Tigres are already preparing for the next Apertura 2021 of the MX League with Miguel Herrera on the bench and everything seems to indicate that Leo Fernandez He will not remain in the team, and there are several Liga MX teams behind his services, including one from MLS that would have already put a significant amount of money on the table for the player.

According to information from Juan Carlos Cartagena, the Tigres have already received an offer of 7 million dollars for Leo Fernández, and although it is an offer that they will take into account, it is not definitive that three teams from the Liga MX want the Uruguayan midfielder like Cruz Azul, Club América and Toluca.

As detailed in the information, the name of the MLS club was not released, but the offer is important and in Tigres they will take it into account, so that America and especially Toluca, would be at a clear disadvantage in their fight to win. to the charrúa.

Cruz Azul has a hand

In addition, it is more likely that Cruz Azul will take the player, since the Tigres want Orbelín Pineda to be reinforced and since he has not renewed, La Maquina would be forced to sell him and thus they will receive Leo Fernández in exchange for the Mexican midfielder .

For now, Leo Fernández, according to various information, would like to return to Toluca, since that was where he showed his quality and lived his best football moments, so both in the scarlet club and in the Uruguayan midfielder himself, they will continue in the struggle to make his return come true.

