Liga MX: Tigres UANL would have closed two more reinforcements for Apertura 2021

The UANL Tigres is in full preparation for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League under the orders of Miguel Herrera where the French winger Florian Thauvin has already appeared to work with the royal team, however, despite the fact that All the attention is being taken by the French player, the cats will have tied to more reinforcements.

According to information revealed by Mac Reséndiz by ESPN, the Tigres would have tied up two more reinforcements for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, however the situation has been somewhat forgotten in the same club due to the arrival of Thauvin to the preseason with Miguel Herrera’s team.

“While Florian Thauvin is the distraction, they assure me that Miguel Herrera’s new Tigres have already signed two other reinforcements #When the money is not a problem.”, Reséndiz posted on social media.

However, although he revealed that the Tigers already have two more reinforcements prepared for the next tournament, he did not say what are the names that the cats are preparing to strengthen the team.

At the moment, the Tigres players are in the Riviera Maya doing preseason work under the orders of Miguel Herrera and his coaching staff heading to Apertura 2021.

