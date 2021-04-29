Liga MX: Tigres UANL would be reinforced with a former Club América

After being reinforced with Mauricio Culebro, former director of Club América and current Vice President of the UANL Tigres, the university team would be studying adding another former director of the Eagles, as their objective is to recruit Mario Hernandez Lash, the ex-Monterrey defender who made a career with the Atlantean Iron Colts in the 2000s.

According to information revealed by the columnist Sniper of the daily Récord, Hernández Lash would come to the board of Tigres de la UANL to relieve Antonio Sancho, who would leave the feline institution with the departure of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti.

Sancho is a person very close to Ricardo Ferretti, so the withdrawal of the Brazilian technical director would trigger the departure of Antonio in the sports direction.

Hernández Lash and worked with Mauricio Culebro in El Nido, so this would help the incorporation of the former player to the board of the U de Nuevo León, although there is only one ‘detail’ that would put his arrival in doubt.

The source points out that Hernández Lash has started a facet as a player representative, a situation that would not be well seen by the high command in Tigres.

