Liga MX: Tigres UANL puts a millionaire termination clause for Florian Thauvin

Two days after Florian Thauvin touches Mexican soil for the first time in his life, today it was revealed that the UANL Tigers would have shielded the French with a stratospheric amount, placing a millionaire rescission clause in his five-year contract with the feline entity.

According to information revealed by the columnist Sniper of the newspaper Récord, the TigrIt is from the UANL they had priced at $ 30 million the starting price of Florian Thauvin, although they also left a ‘crack’ open with which the French would go for free.

As anticipated a few weeks ago, the Tigers agreed to a request from the Frenchman in his contract, leaving open the opportunity for Florian to go out completely free at the end of each season, this, only if he receives an offer from Europe, he says. fountain.

WARM WELCOME FELINA! Florian Thauvin, a new Tigres player, will be presenting on Friday June 11 at the University Stadium, which will have exclusive access for team members. pic.twitter.com/cPZ4ycyLWI – Carlos A Aguilar C. (@elzarcaguilar) June 8, 2021

Unofficially, it is assured that Thauvin signed a 5-year contract with a net salary of 5 million euros, about 6.02 million dollars, with which he would be the highest paid player in Mexican Soccer, far exceeding 4 , 6 million that André Pierre Gignac receives, who has three years remaining on his contract with the felines.

Thauvin is valued at 17 million euros on the Transfermarkt portal, registering a fall of 11 million euros from its previous valuation, just in April of this year.

The Frenchman had his highest valuation in 2018, when he reached 50 million euros, since then, his valuations have taken a nosedive.

